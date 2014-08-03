LHP Jose Quintana (6-7, 3.15 ERA) is slated to make his 23rd start of the season, 10th at home, in the series finale Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. Quintana didn’t factor into the decision June 19 in his only other outing against the Twins this season, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings at Target Field. Quintana, who has thrown quality starts in seven of his last eight trips to the mound, is 2-2 with a 5.36 ERA in eight career starts against Minnesota.

CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and sparking a four-run rally in the seventh inning. He nearly did it again in the eighth, but was thrown out at second attempting to take an extra base. That ended a potential rally, trailing by just a run. “It was stupid,” he said. “Stupid ... stupid on my part. I need to pick up the ball better. I saw it go off his glove and kind of thought it bounced a different direction. I thought it went toward more the warning track. It’s stupid, unbelievable how dumb that was.”

1B Jose Abreu had a career-high 21-game hitting streak snapped in an 8-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He went 0-for-3 with two walks and hit into a double play. One of the walks was intentional, as the Twins opted to pitch around his red-hot bat. “Well, we’re thinking about trying to slip in a few more defenders in the outfield,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire joked before the game. “He’s on everything. Inside, outside. We’ve tried everything. We’ve thrown breaking balls, we’ve bounced balls. The young man’s a nice hitter.”

RHP Scott Carroll gave up four runs in the first four innings Saturday night in an 8-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins, but gained his composure and allowed just one more hit in his remaining three innings. He has a 2.70 ERA against the Twins this season and threw seven innings for the first time in his rookie season.