LHP Jose Quintana went five innings and only allowed one unearned run in the White Sox’s 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana’s pitch count climbed quickly in the first three innings and he left the game after throwing 116 pitches. He was in line to even his record at 7-7 but Chicago’s bullpen allowed 15 runs to eliminate that possibility.

RF Avisail Garcia was hit by a pitch on the left elbow and removed from the third game of his injury-rehab stint Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte. Garcia was 0-for-1 with a strikeout prior to getting hit. The White Sox said Garcia, on the 60-day disabled list recovering from surgery to repair a torn left labrum, has a bruised left triceps muscle. He’d gone a combined 5-for-9 in his first two games for the Knights.

1B/DH Jose Abreu got a day off from playing the field Sunday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, going 0-for-4 in the 16-3 loss. Abreu, who had a 21-game hitting streak end Saturday, made just his 15th start as the White Sox’s designated hitter.

RHP Taylor Thompson was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following the White Sox’s 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Thompson allowed three runs on one hit and three walks in one-plus innings of relief in the game and posted a 10.13 ERA in five appearances for the White Sox. A corresponding roster move will be made prior to a game Monday against the Texas Rangers.

1B/DH Adam Dunn got a day off Sunday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, despite a right-hander on the mound to start the game. Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson is struggling to get left-handed hitters out this season, but that wasn’t enough for White Sox manager Robin Ventura to write Dunn’s name into the lineup. Paul Konerko started at first and 1B Jose Abreu was the designated hitter. “I think Dunner, just the way he’s swinging, just give him a break from being in there,” Ventura said. “Paulie’s swinging it pretty good and you can get Abreu off the field, off his feet and let him DH for a day. Just a different look.”

1B/DH Paul Konerko got the nod from White Sox manager Robin Ventura to start at first base against Twins RHP Kyle Gibson, just his 12th game playing first this season. Regular 1B Jose Abreu was the designated hitter and normal DH Adam Dunn, who’s struggling, got a day off. Konerko, who plans to retire after this season, is hitting .328 (22-for-67) since June 1 and Ventura said there’s a chance he’ll play more down the stretch.

RHP Hector Noesi (5-8, 5.21) is scheduled to get the ball to start a series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Since the White Sox picked him up off waivers from the Rangers in April, he’s lowered his ERA nine points and joined the back end of the starting rotation. Noesi had a two-start win streak snapped in his previous outing July 30 in Detroit, allowing six runs on 10 hits in six innings. Noesi is 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against Texas.

3B Conor Gillaspie hit cleanup for the White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in a 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins to conclude a three-game series. It was just the second time this season Gillaspie has hit fourth in the order. Hitting one slot behind rookie 1B Jose Abreu, Gillaspie went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run.