CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games with a single in his first trip to the plate Monday night against the Texas Rangers. Eaton went 2-for-2 with two walks and scored a run in the White Sox’s 5-3 win at U.S. Cellular Field. He is now hitting .490 (36-for-86) during the streak. He has also reached base safely in 21 straight games. “I had a lot of success in the minor leagues and since I’ve been in the big leagues with Arizona and now the White Sox, it hasn’t really clicked,” Eaton said. “I feel like I‘m constantly trying to find what I need to do to be successful and I think the last month or so, it’s been like, ‘This is what I need to do, this is how I need to approach things,’ and just kind of find a rhythm.”

RF Avisail Garcia had X-rays taken of his left arm that showed no fractures. Garcia was hit with a pitch Sunday during the third game of what’s expected to be a lengthy rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte. Garcia, who had surgery in April to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, is expected back in the lineup Tuesday for the Knights.

1B Jose Abreu was named the American League’s Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month for July on Monday. It’s the second time the Cuban-born Abreu, 27, has won the AL’s player of the month designation, his third monthly AL rookie honor and is the second time he’s won both for the same month of work. He hit safely in 24 of 25 games in July for a .374 average, 11 doubles and six home runs to become the first rookie in major league history to win a player of the month honor twice. “It’s not surprising,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura. “You’re happy for him. He’s had a great month and he gets rewarded for it.”

RHP Zack Putnam is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. The hard-throwing reliever, who went on the 15-day disabled list July 24 with shoulder inflammation, is expected to return to the White Sox’s bullpen when he’s eligible to come off the DL on Friday.

LHP John Danks (9-6, 4.50) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Texas Rangers in his 11th home outing at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks is 6-2 with a 3.78 ERA in his past 13 starts and 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA in his previous 10 home performances. Danks is 2-5 with a 3.80 ERA in 10 career starts against the Rangers, the team that drafted him and later traded him to the White Sox.

RHP Hector Noesi threw his first career complete game in a rain-shortened 5-3 victory against the Texas Rangers that lasted seven innings Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi committed an error in the second inning that led to a two-run homer, but he didn’t allow another run to cross the plate in the remaining five innings. He went seven innings, allowed just four hits -- one in his final four frames -- and struck out six against the team that put him on waivers April 25.

C Tyler Flowers went 3-for-3 and came within one double of hitting for the cycle in the White Sox’s 5-3 rain-shortened win against the Texas Rangers on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Flowers hit a triple, homer and two-run single in his only trips to the plate and scored two runs. In his past 14 games, Flowers has raised his batting average from .213 to .252 and is hitting a scorching .458 with six doubles, three home runs, a triple and 13 RBIs.

RHP Maikel Cleto was brought back to the White Sox’s bullpen Monday when his contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago relievers combined to give up 22 runs in just nine innings of work during a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins this past weekend. Manager Robin Ventura is hoping Cleto can help his bullpen turn things around after going 3-0 and striking out 50 in 22 appearances for Charlotte.