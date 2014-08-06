LHP Chris Sale (10-1, 2.09) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday against the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field. He’s looking to get back on track after having an uncharacteristically rough time in his most recent start, a no-decision Aug. 1 against the Minnesota Twins. Sale allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in six innings, with all five runs scoring in one inning. He still struck out seven and walked just one, but it wasn’t the kind of start that’s expected of Sale. “Most pitchers have a time when they go out there and they don’t pitch that well,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s had times where he’s been a little erratic and all over the place and I think every pitcher is probably afforded that. But I don’t see that lasting.”

CF Adam Eaton had his hitting streak end at 11 straight games and an on-base streak stop at 21 games by going 0-for-4 in the White Sox’s 16-0 loss Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. He hit .418 during the streak.

RF Avisail Garcia continued his rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday night by going 3-for-5 with a home run. Garcia, who’s 8-for-15 in four games of the rehab stint, was hit on the left arm with a pitch Sunday and left the game. He had the arm x-rayed and no fractures were found. Garcia was diagnosed with a bruised left triceps muscle. He started at designated hitter on Tuesday.

INF Leury Garcia started at second base and went 1-for-3 for the White Sox in a 16-0 loss Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers in the second game of three-game set at U.S. Cellular Field. Since hitting .269 in April (14 games), Garcia is down to .160 since May 1 (39 games).

RHP Zach Putnam threw a scoreless inning Tuesday night during a rehab appearance for Triple-A Charlotte. Putnam, who went on the 15-day disabled list July 24 with right shoulder inflammation, plans to return to the Chicago bullpen Friday.

LF Alejandro De Aza tested out his bruised left knee Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field but wasn’t able to start for the White Sox in a 16-0 loss to the Texas Rangers. De Aza fouled a ball off the knee on Monday against Texas and had to leave the game early. He doesn’t think a stint on the 15-day disabled list will be needed.

2B Gordon Beckham got a day off Tuesday against the Texas Rangers while mired in a deep slump at the plate. Utility man Leury Garcia started at second in the White Sox’s 16-0 loss. Beckham is just 3-for-16 on the current homestand and is hitting .136 (14-for-103) in his past 25 games. He’s hitting just .151 in his past 44 games and .193 against right-handers (50-of-259). “There’s parts of it that, I don’t know if it’s concern, but you see sometimes he’s hit it hard and not really gotten anything out of it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “I think a day will be good to recharge, work in the cage, do what you need to do. He’ll be back in there (Wednesday).”

C Tyler Flowers said the glasses he’s been wearing in place of contact lenses aren’t the reason he’s so hot at the plate recently. Instead, he credits the hot streak to small changes in his mechanics while swinging, staying on more of a downward plane and striding toward the pitcher. He started wearing the glasses in place of contacts July 9 in Boston and has since hit .377 with a .424 on-base percentage and .672 slugging percentage, three home runs and 13 RBIs.

RHP Maikel Cleto made his first relief appearance for the White Sox on Tuesday since they brought him back from Triple-A Charlotte to add a fresh arm to the struggling bullpen. Cleto pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed a run on a home run in Chicago’s 16-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.