LHP Chris Sale allowed two runs on three hits in the White Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, taking his first loss since June 12 at Detroit. Sale gave up a two-run homer to 2B Adam Rosales and that was all the Rangers needed. Sale is now 0-2 with a 6.92 ERA in his last two starts against Texas.

CF Adam Eaton had to leave the White Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon in the second inning, after running full speed into the outfield wall in right-center field. Eaton, who has a bruised lower back, was chasing after a ball hit by 2B Adam Rosales that wound up a two-run homer. He crashed hard into the chain-link fencing and one of the wall’s padded stanchions before dropping to the warning track in a heap. He was helped to his feet and walked off slowly under his own power. He’s day-to-day and said the four-hour flight to Seattle will likely determine his availability for the series opener Thursday against the Mariners.

RHP Zach Putnam is expected to return to the bullpen for the White Sox on Friday, prior to the second game of a four-game series at the Seattle Mariners. That’s the first day that Putnam, who went on the 15-day disabled list July 24 with right shoulder inflammation, is eligible to come off the DL. Putnam threw a scoreless inning of relief for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday in his lone appearance during a medical rehab stint.

DH Adam Dunn met with reporters prior to the White Sox’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, to discuss his major league pitching debut the night before. Dunn pitched the ninth inning of Chicago’s 16-0 loss Tuesday and said it was fun to finally get on the mound after asking to do it for a long time. “That’s the fun part about it,” said Dunn, who allowed a run on a hit and two walks. “You are getting your butt kicked and there’s nothing else to do. You can go out and someone can hit a homer and we’re on the board, but it’s not the same as getting a guy going out there who doesn’t pitch, pitching. Perfect timing.”

LF Alejandro De Aza returned to the starting lineup for the White Sox in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon to conclude a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. De Aza, who went 2-for-2 with a double, missed a game Tuesday night with soreness in his left knee. He fouled a ball off his leg Monday and left that game early.

2B Gordon Beckham returned to the starting lineup for the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon and went 0-for-2 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers at U.S. Cellular Field. Beckham, who’s in the midst of a long slump at the plate, was benched Tuesday in the middle game of the series. He was put into the ninth spot in the order Wednesday and lined into a double play in the third inning, with a runner on second base.

RHP Scott Carroll (4-6, 4.36) will get the start for the White Sox on Thursday at Safeco Field to open a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners. It will be the first time facing the Mariners for Carroll, who is 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA in his past four starts.