LHP Jose Quintana has not been on the losing end of a decision since June 13 heading into his Friday start at Seattle. Since losing 7-2 to Kansas City on that day, Quintana has gone 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA over nine starts. One of those starts came in a no-decision against Seattle, which saw Quintana throw seven innings of four-hit ball without allowing a run while striking out 10.

CF Adam Eaton (bruised back) was not in the lineup Thursday after injuring his back running into the wall Wednesday afternoon.

RHP Andre Rienzo took a line drive off his abdomen in Thursday’s seventh inning. Rienzo was able to stay in the game for two more batters but ended up allowing three runs off three hits in just 1/3 inning. Rienzo was sent to Triple-A after the performance, and he said he suffered no real damage from the comebacker to the mound.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-2 in Seattle on Thursday, ending a 25-game road hitting streak. Abreu hit .406 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs during the streak. He was hit by pitches on each of his final two plate appearances Thursday.

3B Conor Gillaspie was the only White Sox player to get a hit through the first five innings of Thursday’s 13-3 loss at Seattle. Gillaspie went 1-for-4 and also had an error.

RHP Scott Carroll matched a season high of seven earned runs allowed Thursday, when he gave up three home runs to the Seattle Mariners. Carroll pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out three.

LF Dayan Viciedo hit his third home run in five games with a two-run shot in the sixth inning Thursday night at Seattle.