CF Adam Eaton (bruised back) returned to the lineup Friday, but he barely made it through his first at-bat. Eaton, who led off the game, grounded out to third base in the top of the first inning and was in so much pain that he couldn’t even run the grounder out. He gingerly walked off the field and was replaced by Leury Garcia in the bottom of the first inning, leaving the game with what the team called soreness in his rib cage.

1B Jose Abreu, who one day earlier saw his 25-game road hitting streak come to an end, singled in his first at-bat Friday. Abreu went 1-for-4 in the 4-1 loss to Seattle.

RHP Zach Putnam was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday, one day after reliever Andre Rienzo was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Putnam (shoulder) had been on the disabled list since July 24. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning Friday night and now has a 2.29 ERA in 39 1/3 innings with the White Sox this season.

RHP Hector Noesi spent the past two seasons in the Mariners organization before being traded to the Rangers in April, two weeks before he was claimed off waivers by the White Sox. Noesi went 2-13 with a 5.79 ERA in 34 appearances with the Mariners, who acquired him and C Jesus Montero in a trade with the Yankees for RHP Michael Pineda. Noesi, who is scheduled to start Saturday’s game at Seattle, shut down the Mariners with 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball in a 1-0 win on July 6.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 0-for-4 on Friday night, and his most embarrassing at-bat left him on his knees. After taking two strikes against Seattle reliever Yoervis Medina in the eighth inning, Ramirez watched a third pitch coming at his head and made a move to get out of the way before realizing it was a curveball. Ramirez’s knees buckled and he fell to the dirt as the called third strike went by him for the third out of the inning.

RF Dayan Viciedo homered for the third consecutive game Friday, when he gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with a solo shot in the fourth inning. Viciedo has now homered in three consecutive games on two separate occasions this season. Four of his 16 home runs have come in the month of August.