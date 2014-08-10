OF Jordan Danks was back with the White Sox on Saturday after being recalled from Triple-A to replace injured CF Adam Eaton. Danks was with Chicago earlier this season but hit just .098 in 21 games in April and May. Danks, the younger brother of scheduled Sunday starter John Danks, entered Saturday’s game as a pinch hitter in the 10th inning and reached base on a fielder’s choice before scoring the go-ahead run on a Conor Gillaspie two-out single.

CF Adam Eaton (strained oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday. He came out of Friday’s game after only one at-bat complaining of soreness in his right rib cage.

LHP John Danks is in the midst of a rough stretch that included his worst outing of the season the last time out. Danks allowed four home runs, five walks and nine earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 16-0 loss to Texas. Danks is scheduled to be on the mound for Sunday’s game at Seattle.

RHP Hector Noesi dominated his former team for the second time in as many starts Saturday, allowing five hits and an unearned run in 7 1/3 innings against Seattle. The Mariners castoff has now pitched 14 innings in two starts against his former team without allowing an earned run. Afterward, Noesi wore a homemade hat with the word “Revenge” written across the front.

3B Conor Gillaspie, who had errors in back-to-back games to open the Seattle series, was the hero of Saturday’s game after coming off the bench. Gillaspie, a left-handed hitter, was not in the lineup because Seattle started a left-handed pitcher. Leury Garcia got the start in his place while batting leadoff, but Gillaspie came on to pinch hit against RHP Brandon Maurer in the top of the eighth inning. He came up again in the 10th, hitting a two-out RBI single that stood up as the -winner in a 2-1 victory over Seattle.