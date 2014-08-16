RF Avisail Garcia got a planned day off Friday in his ongoing injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said that Garcia, who’s been out since early April after he tore the labrum in his left shoulder, is getting close to returning to the majors. In fact, Ventura said it could happen as early as this weekend’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Garcia has hit .340 with a home run, three RBIs and .837 OPS in 50 at-bats during his rehab stint.

1B Jose Abreu hasn’t hit a home run in 15 games and has only two in his past 25 contests, following a 3-for-5, three-RBI performance in the White Sox’s 11-5 victory Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Abreu, a Cuban-born rookie who’s never played more than 94 games in a season, said he isn’t concerned with the current power outage. “I see that as something normal,” he said through an interpreter. “To be honest with you, it’s something that happened to me in Cuba. There’d be a time where I would hit home runs a whole week, a whole bunch of home runs. There’d be a time when I would, you know, cool off a little bit. It’s nothing to be concerned with, and I know I‘m going to come out of it.”

LHP John Danks (9-8, 4.96) will face former mentor LHP Mark Buehrle (11-8, 3.31) in the second of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks and Buehrle are both struggling of late. Buehrle is 1-3 with a 6.09 ERA in his past seven starts, while Danks is 1-2 with a 9.22 ERA in five starts following the All-Star break.

RHP Matt Lindstrom has returned to the White Sox’s bullpen and hopes to make a difference down the stretch run of the regular season. Chicago’s beleaguered relievers have gone through a rough stretch of late, but Lindstrom -- one of the few veterans arms the White Sox have, hopes to make up for the three months he lost following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his ankle. “Physically, I feel a lot better but I think anybody would if they had three months off,” Lindstrom said. “I definitely didn’t enjoy missing the time, but hopefully I can make up for it these next six weeks.”

RHP Hector Noesi picked up his fourth win in his past six starts Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi allowed five runs in five innings of work, but was backed by an offensive outpouring in the 11-5 victory. Noesi was hit in the thigh by a comeback liner in the fifth, but he isn’t expected to miss any time because of it.