LHP Eric Surkamp was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Saturday, prior to a 6-3 loss the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Surkamp is filling in for RHP Javy Guerra, who was placed on the Bereavement List and is eligible to return April 19. It’s the second stint in Chicago for Surkamp, 26, who made his major-league debut earlier this season, working out of the bullpen. He went 1-0 with a 7.11 ERA, four holds and nine strikeouts in 20 appearances from June 26 through Aug. 10.

RF Avisail Garcia rejoined the White Sox’s lineup Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field and went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI in Chicago’s 6-3 loss the Toronto Blue Jays. Garcia, 23, started in right field and batted fourth. He was supposed to be a big part of the White Sox’s lineup in his first full major-league season, but he tore the labrum in his left shoulder eight games into the schedule. Garcia was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 10 and was later transferred to the 60-day DL. He was originally thought to be out for the remainder of the season, but his rehab following surgery went quicker than expected. “They tell me (in April) I don’t have a chance to come back this year, but I’ve been working hard for that,” Garcia said. “Now I‘m here.”

RF Moises Sierra was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique, which started bothering him during the White Sox’s game Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Sierra was platooning in right field with Dayan Viciedo and also came into games as a late-inning defensive specialist. He’s hitting .289 in 114 at-bats with two home runs and seven RBIs in 71 games, after being claimed off waivers May 3 from Toronto.

LHP Charlie Leesman was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Saturday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of RF Avisail Garcia from the 60-day disabled list. Leesman, 27, went 2-6 with a 4.10 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

LHP John Danks threw six innings and allowed three runs in the White Sox’s 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field. He didn’t factor into the decision, but tossed his first quality start since July 13 at the Cleveland Indians.

RHP Scott Carroll (4-7, 4.81) will look to turn things around in his 15th start of the season (19th appearance) for the White Sox this season. He’ll start the series-finale Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Toronto Blue Jays, after going 0-2 with a 6.65 ERA in his past four outings. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 7 at the Seattle Mariners, when he allowed seven runs on seven hits in five innings. Carroll missed his most recent turn in the rotation Aug. 13 in San Francisco because of a blister on his right middle finger. Carroll dropped his only start against the Blue Jays, when he gave up five runs (three earned) in five innings June 26 at Rogers Centre.