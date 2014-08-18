LHP Chris Sale (10-2, 2.01) will start for the White Sox on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Sale is 0-1 in his past three starts and hasn’t won since July 26 at the Minnesota Twins. He’s 7-2 with a 2.30 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 12 home starts this season (nine quality starts), but is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA in eight career appearances against Baltimore (two starts).

LHP Eric Surkamp was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Saturday, prior to a 6-3 loss the Toronto Blue Jays at U.S. Cellular Field. Surkamp is filling in for RHP Javy Guerra, who was placed on the Bereavement List and is eligible to return Aug. 19. It’s the second stint in Chicago for Surkamp, 26, who made his major-league debut earlier this season, working out of the bullpen. He went 1-0 with a 7.11 ERA, four holds and nine strikeouts in 20 appearances from June 26 through Aug. 10.

RHP Jake Petricka earned his ninth save of the season Sunday in the White Sox’s 7-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, but it got a little dicey. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out after consecutive walks followed by a single, but Petricka worked his way out of it. It’s all part of the learning process for a young closer hopeful. “You have to go out there and make your pitches,” Petricka said. “I got lucky walking consecutive batters. You can never do that. I got lucky and made the pitches after that and got the outs I needed.”

3B Conor Gillaspie hit his first career grand slam in the first inning of the White Sox’s 7-5 win Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field to conclude a series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker made a trip to the mound to chat with right-handed starter Drew Hutchison right before Gillaspie got in the batter’s box. It didn’t take him long to make Hutchison’s outing even more aggravating, drilling a line drive into the seats in right center field for a 4-0 lead. “It was complete (just) throw the hands (at the ball) with two strikes and try to put it in play hard,” Gillaspie said. “Sometimes you get ‘em up in the air, sometimes you miss ‘em. It was definitely a good jump start to the game.”

RHP Scott Carroll was credited with his fifth win Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he wasn’t entirely thrilled with his 5 2/3 innings on the mound. The rookie allowed five runs on eight hits, including a big two-out, two-run homer by Toronto DH Edwin Encarnacion that cut Chicago’s lead to 6-5 in the fifth. “Each start brings its new adventures and it’s different,” Carroll said. “I‘m enjoying every bit of it and trying to learn and just get better my first year and try to take as much as I can from the end of this season to next season.”