LHP Chris Sale didn’t have a poor outing against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but he took the loss as the White Sox fell 8-2. He allowed three runs on eight hits, including two home runs. He has permitted 19 hits in 12 innings during his past two outings against the Orioles. “This is a team that, no question, I’ve struggled against from the first pitch I ever threw (against them),” Sale said. “It’s something that’s just frustrating. You have a plan you want to execute. Sometimes teams come in and they do what they did tonight against me.”

LHP Jose Quintana (6-9, 3.14) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday against Baltimore. He will try to build on his most recent start, which ended in a loss Aug. 13 at the San Francisco after a controversial play at the plate in the seventh inning. A call that was overturned by video review, citing catcher’s obstruction, gave the Giants a run and sparked the game-winning rally. Quintana allowed four runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings in that outing. He is 3-2 with a 2.15 ERA in his past 11 starts and is 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA in four career starts against the Orioles.

CF Adam Eaton (strained right oblique muscle) is showing progress during his stint on the 15-day disabled list. The White Sox’s leadoff hitter and offensive catalyst might need a short stint in the minors on a rehab assignment before he returns. “You would like for him to go out first and at least play in a couple games,” manager Robin Ventura said Monday. “I don’t know if it would have to be that long, but you would like to see him make sure that he is feeling very well, 100 percent.”

DH Adam Dunn met with the media Monday for the first time since telling an MLB.com reporter last weekend he was contemplating retirement after this season. Dunn, 34, has 459 career home runs, including 19 this season, but he insists that reaching milestones like 500 career homers doesn’t interest him. What does interest him is enjoying the game on a daily basis. “As long as I‘m having fun doing it, I‘m going to continue doing it, whether it’s today, tomorrow, a week from now, 10 years from now, I don’t know,” Dunn said. “There are a lot of factors.”

OF Alejandro De Aza will get the bulk of starts in left field for the White Sox the rest of the way, according to manager Robin Ventura. Now that RF Avisail Garcia is back from a torn labrum, playing every day, De Aza and LF Dayan Viciedo are platooning in left. De Aza, however, is hitting better the past month. “He’ll be in there the majority of the time,” Ventura said of De Aza. “I think that’s just where we’re at right now, being able to find him at-bats and Dayan the same thing. (From) where (De Aza) was in April to where he’s at now, he’s been on a good stretch.”