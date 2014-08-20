LHP Jose Quintana finally had a hiccup against the Baltimore Orioles in the White Sox’s 5-1 loss Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings to take the loss after coming into the game with a 3.28 ERA against Baltimore in four career starts. In his previous three outings against the Orioles, they’d hit just .205 collectively off Quintana and he posted a 1.71 ERA.

1B Jose Abreu ended a season-high 18-game home-run drought Tuesday night in the White Sox’s 5-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at U.S. Cellular Field. Down 0-1 in the count, the Cuban-born rookie crushed a pitch by RHP Chris Tillman 405 feet into the bleachers in left-center field. Abreu hadn’t hit a home run since July 29 in Detroit, a span of 77 plate appearances, and hadn’t hit one in his home ballpark since July 4. His other offensive numbers have stayed well above average during the power outage. “The power stuff will be there,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Watching him take batting practice, you know he still has power. It’s not like it disappeared. People are pitching him different. There could be a few things going on there.”

LHP Carlos Rodon made his first start at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday night and threw three solid innings. He struck out three, walked three and gave up one hit, throwing 35 of his 55 pitches for strikes. Rodon, the White Sox’s top pick (third overall) in the June first-year player draft, skipped Double-A Birmingham in an accelerated development curve. He started with stops in the Arizona Rookie League and Class A Carolina League, where he was dominant at each level. Rodon is the first player from his draft class to reach Triple-A and could become the first to reach the major leagues this season.

RHP Hector Noesi has won two straight starts and will try to even his record for the season when he starts Wednesday night for the White Sox in a series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at U.S. Cellular Field. Jimenez has a 2.79 ERA and opponents are hitting just .236 off him in his past three outings (two quality starts). Noesi, who has lowered his season ERA from 14.21 to 4.84 since joining the White Sox in April, is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA in eight career appearances (three starts) against the Orioles. As a starter, he’s 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA against Baltimore.