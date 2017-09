2B Carlos Sanchez will be called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday in the wake of the deal that sent 2B Gordon Beckham to the Angels. Sanchez, 22, played in one game for the White Sox earlier this year, going 0-for-5 on July 13 in his major league debut against the Indians. He hit .293/.349/.412 with seven homers, 57 RBIs and 16 steals in 110 games for Charlotte this season.