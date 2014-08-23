2B Carlos Sanchez made his second start for the White Sox but first at second base. Sanchez played shortstop July 13 at Cleveland and was 0-for-5. Sanchez joined the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte after Gordon Beckham was traded to the Angels. He had hits in his first three at-bats and also started a double play.

1B Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run giving him 33 home runs and 93 RBIs. Over his last seven games, he is batting .370 (10-for-27).

RHP Scott Carroll makes his 16th start Saturday for the White Sox and will try to reverse his recent downward trend. Over his last five starts, Carroll is 1-2 with a 6.91 ERA. Carroll last pitched Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays and was credited with the victory despite allowing five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.