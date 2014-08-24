FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Javy Guerra was reinstated from the bereavement list before Saturday’s game. He had been out since Aug. 16.

LHP Chris Sale is second in the American League in ERA and WHIP (0.92), third in strikeouts per nine innings with 10.46 and fifth with 158 strikeouts.

LHP Eric Surkamp was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room for RHP Javy Guerra. He was 1-0 with a 6.91 ERA in 23 appearances, allowing 11 runs and 15 hits in 14 1/3 innings.

OF Adam Eaton was slated to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday night. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 9 because of a strained right oblique.

