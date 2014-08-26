FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
August 27, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Jordan Danks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, clearing a roster spot for the expected return of OF Adam Eaton from the disabled list Tuesday. Danks hit .190/.270/.278 with two homers and nine RBIs in 33 games for Chicago this season.

OF Adam Eaton is slated to be activated Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 9 with a strained right oblique. Before getting injured, he was batting .304 with one home run and 32 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 94 games.

OF Moises Sierra went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Monday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte. Sierra landed on the disabled list Aug. 16 due to a strained left oblique muscle.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.