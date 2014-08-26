CF Jordan Danks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, clearing a roster spot for the expected return of OF Adam Eaton from the disabled list Tuesday. Danks hit .190/.270/.278 with two homers and nine RBIs in 33 games for Chicago this season.

OF Adam Eaton is slated to be activated Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 9 with a strained right oblique. Before getting injured, he was batting .304 with one home run and 32 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 94 games.

OF Moises Sierra went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Monday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte. Sierra landed on the disabled list Aug. 16 due to a strained left oblique muscle.