LHP Jose Quintana had another shaky outing for the White Sox in an 8-6 loss Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians. Quintana, who allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings, took a no-decision. He failed to break a three-start losing streak. Quintana is now 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA in his past four starts, after going 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in a nine-start stretch that preceded the slump.

CF Adam Eaton was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the White Sox’s 8-6 loss Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians. Eaton, who missed 13 games with a strained right oblique, hit .435 in 22 games prior to being sidelined. Chicago went 4-9 in the games he was out and averaged almost a run per game less.

LHP Carlos Rodon will make his next start Saturday for Triple-A Charlotte and will not be called up to start the first game of a doubleheader for the White Sox. It will be Rodon’s third start for Charlotte, where in two starts he’s stuck out 11 in seven innings and allowed just two runs. Rodon also dominated for Class A Winston-Salem and was skipped over the Double-A level in his first professional action since being drafted third overall in June. “I think he knows his next start is coming for Charlotte and then we will have a conversation after that,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He’s not looking past what is immediately ahead of him.”

RHP Hector Noesi (7-8, 4.39 ERA) will try to rebound from taking a loss in his most recent outing when he starts the middle game of a three-game series Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. Noesi was assessed a loss Aug. 20 against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four runs on seven hits in seven innings, but the performance continued an encouraging trend. He has worked at least seven innings in three of his past four starts, continuing to bring down an ERA that was 14.21 in April, when he was claimed by Chicago off waivers. Noesi has faced Cleveland twice this season, taking a no-decision May 28 at U.S. Cellular Field and a loss July 11 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.