RF Avisail Garcia talked with coaches about a baserunning gaffe in a key situation late in the game Tuesday. Chicago trailed 6-5 in the sixth inning when Garcia hit a ball down the right-field line. Thinking it was going to be a close play at second, Garcia stopped looking at third-base coach Joe McEwing and slid hard into second. The ball actually took a bad hop and skipped over RF Tyler Holt’s glove, which would’ve been enough for Garcia to take third had he known. Instead, he got stranded at second. “Took his eye off it,” manager Robin Ventura said. “That’s stuff you learn from -- being young and not wanting to make a mistake and you end up making one.”

RHP Jake Petricka has allowed just three home runs this season, but the White Sox right-hander has given up two in his past two appearances to lose games, each in the 10th inning. New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann took Petricka deep Sunday for a walk-off winner and Cleveland DH Zach Walters hit one Tuesday. “I think it’s location,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He has everything velocity-wise and the stuff. I think he’s been a bit erratic. When he was going well, he was pounding the zone and getting ahead early, being able to use his offspeed stuff. When you are not around the zone, you have to lay it in there.”

1B/DH Paul Konerko likely will see a few more at-bats than usual as the season draws to a close in September, manager Robin Ventura said. Konerko, who’s retiring after this season, might even start or play in all four games against the Kansas City Royals, Sept. 25-28, to conclude the 2014 schedule.

LHP John Danks (9-8, 4.96 ERA) will be looking to regain his top form Thursday against the Cleveland Indians. Danks has been rocked in his previous three starts at the U.S. Cellular Field, going 0-1 with an 11.40 ERA. He’s also fighting an uphill battle statistically against Cleveland: He’s 5-10 with a 5.21 ERA in 21 career starts.

RHP Hector Noesi continues to build a case to be in the rotation next season. Noesi outdueled Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber in a 3-2 win. He went seven innings, struck out five and walked one. Since becoming a starter this season, he’s lowered his ERA from 11.74 to 4.75.