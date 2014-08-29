RHP Javy Guerra and RHP Zach Putnam didn’t pitch Thursday night, but both were available out of the bullpen for the White Sox in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Putnam and Guerra had pitched in back-to-back games the previous two days. Chicago doesn’t currently have a left-hander in the bullpen, which is affecting Putnam and Guerra. “Would you like to stay away from them? Yeah,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “They’ve been up and throwing quite a bit as of late, so you’d like to stay away (from them), but with the way we are right now, depending on the game, they’re really the best guys against lefties for us.”

1B Jose Abreu continues to come up with clutch hits for the White Sox, win or lose. He did it again Thursday night in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians at U.S. Cellular Field, driving in their first run with two outs in the third to tie the game 1-1 on a single to left field. Abreu is hitting .464 during an eight-game hitting streak.

RHP Chris Bassitt will make his major league debut Saturday night for the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, starting the second game of a split doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. Bassitt, 25, started the season on the disabled list because of a broken hand. In six starts with Double-A Birmingham since returning to action, he’s 3-1 with a 1.56 ERA and 1.15 WHIP for the Barons. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Bassitt will also be one of Chicago’s call-ups once rosters expand in September.

LHP John Danks pitched a solid game Thursday night against the Cleveland Indians, but still wound up taking the loss in a 3-2 Indians win. Danks, who’s 0-3 with a 6.82 ERA in his past six starts, went six innings and allowed only two runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked two, but didn’t get enough run support. “Everything feels good,” he said. “The stuff’s there, body feels fine. It’s just a matter of executing pitches and (Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco) did a better job than I did. It was a good game on both sides. It’s just unfortunate we lost.”

RHP Scott Carroll will look to turn around a recent trend when he gets the start Friday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field. Carroll is just 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in his past six starts, including a loss in his most recent outing Aug. 23 at the New York Yankees. In that outing, Carroll allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in six innings. Carroll, who’s never faced Detroit, is 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA as a starter and 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA as a reliever this season.