LHP Chris Sale (10-3, 2.03) makes his 22nd start of the season and 14th at home in the opener of a split doubleheader at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. It’s his second start of the season against the Tigers. Sale tops the American League in ERA, is second in strikeouts per nine innings pitch (10.46), tied for second in opponents’ average (.201) and fifth in complete games (tied, two). He did not figure in his last start on Aug. 24 at the Yankees, allowing four unearned runs on four hits over 6.0 innings pitched.

1B Jose Abreu continues to burnish his credentials as favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year honors. Entering Friday’s game with the Tigers, the 27-year-old Cuban leads the American League with 97 RBIs, is tied for second with 33 home runs and ranks fifth with a .312 batting average. And Abreu has been a quick study on AL teams and pitchers as the season has progressed. “He’s making adjustments along the way,” Cleveland Indians Manager Francona said this week. “He seems to be a pitch ahead of pitchers as opposed to a pitch behind. You can’t just throw him breaking balls.”

RHP Chris Bassitt is scheduled to make his major league debut for the White Sox in Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. game in an expected call up from Double-A Birmingham. It will give White Sox fans an early look at a prospect who was expected to be called up in September anyway. Bassitt was 3-1 at Birmingham in six starts with a 1.56 ERA.

LF Alejandro De Aza collected his 500th career in dramatic fashion with a one-out double down the right-field line in the second inning. De Aza tried to stretch the hit into a triple but was thrown out by Tigers right fielder Torri Hunter.

RHP Scott Carroll (5-9) suffered his third loss in his last four starts as he worked five innings. He gave up seven runs (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out two. But Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter was still impressed with the White Sox right-hander. “Carroll got some good sink on his ball, good movement on his ball,” Hunter said. “We just tried to get it up and do something with it.”