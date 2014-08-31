RHP Mark Blackmar was acquired by the White Sox in a trade Saturday with the Baltimore Orioles that sent LF Alejandro De Aza to Baltimore. Blackmar, 22, went 10-1 with a 3.18 ERA at Advanced-A Frederick in the Carolina League. He was selected in the 16th round of the 2011 first-year player draft by the Orioles.

RHP Miguel Chalas was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Orioles got LF Alejandro De Aza in return. Chalas, 22, went 3-4 with a 4.48 ERA for Triple-A Norfolk as a reliever. Chicago general manager Rick Hahn noted his strong arm as one reason they like his potential.

LHP Chris Sale struggled early but got better as the game progressed Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a split doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale struck out three four times, including 10 of the final 19 hitters he faced to set a season high with 13 strikeouts. He gave up three runs, all in the first inning, on two home runs, and gave up six hits to earn his 11th win.

LHP Jose Quintana will make his 20th career appearance and 10th start against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana, who is 4-5 with a 2.85 ERA lifetime against the Tigers, hasn’t won since July 29 in Detroit. In his past five starts, he’s gone 0-2 with a 5.08 ERA.

1B Jose Abreu played designated hitter instead of first base for both games of a split doubleheader Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field, going a combined 4-for-6 with an RBI single in the White Sox’s 6-3 win against the Detroit Tigers in the first game. Abreu was spotted grabbing his left hamstring while running the bases Friday night in the series-opener, but manager Robin Ventura said he’s healthy enough to play. “He was limping, he’s just sore,” Ventura said. “I think that’s probably the biggest thing. There’s not a guy on both teams that’s probably not doing the same thing.”

1B Adam Dunn hadn’t hit a home run in nine games coming into a split doubleheader Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field. He ended that drought by hitting his 20th homer, first since Aug. 13, off right-hander Max Scherzer in the third inning of the first game. Dunn has hit at least 20 home runs in 12 of his 14 seasons.

RHP Scott Carroll was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday to make room on the 25-man roster for rookie RHP Chris Bassitt to make his major league debut starting the second game of a split doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. LHP Eric Surkamp was recalled from Charlotte to be the White Sox’s 26th man for the doubleheader and will likely be switched back for Carroll before Carroll’s next turn in the starting rotation comes up.”