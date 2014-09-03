C Josh Phegley was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Phegley hasn’t played in the big leagues this season, but he appeared in 65 games in 2013, hitting .206 with four homers. Phegley hit .274 with 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 107 games with Charlotte.

OF Michael Taylor had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and made his White Sox debut, starting in left field. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk. Taylor appeared in a total of 26 games for the Oakland A’s the past three seasons, hitting .135 with one homer and one RBI.

LHP Eric Surkamp was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Surkamp has appeared in 24 games, all out of the bullpen, for the White Sox this season, compiling a 1-0 record with a 6.46 ERA, including a scoreless inning Tuesday against Minnesota. He will provide the Sox with additional relief help.

INF Marcus Semien was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Semien has seen substantial playing time with Chicago this season with 170 at-bats over 44 games. Semien, who can play all over the infield, went 1-for-5 Tuesday starting at third base. He is hitting .218.

RHP Chris Bassitt was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Bassitt pitched in one game for the White Sox previously this season, taking the loss and allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks in a start Saturday against Detroit. Bassitt will make an occasional spot start in September

RHP Scott Carroll was one of seven September call-ups from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Carroll is 5-9 in 22 games (16 starts) with the White Sox this season, compiling an ERA of 5.07. He is expected to provide long-relief and an occasional spot start for Chicago in September.

C Tyler Flowers homered twice -- the first multi-homer game of his career -- while leading the White Sox to a 6-3 win over the Twins. In 14 games against the Twins this season, Flowers is hitting .349 with four homers and 10 RBIs. The home run number is one-third of his season total.