LHP Chris Sale pitched six strong innings Friday, allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk. He threw 98 pitches, only his third sub-100-pitch start of the season. Sale has a 1.40 ERA in nine road starts this season.

1B Jose Abreu was 2-for-4 Friday, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. It’s his third streak of at least 14 games this season. He also had streaks of 21 and 18 games. In his current streak Abreu is batting .510 (25-for-49) with two home runs and 10 RBIs. He needs one more RBI to become the fourth rookie in White Sox history to have a 100 RBIs season. The others were Smead Jolly in 1930, Zeke Bonura in 1934 and Ron Kittle in 1983.

1B Paul Konerko will not play in the three-game series in Cleveland due to a broken bone in his hand. “He’s not real happy because this is a bad time for it to happen,” said manager Robin Ventura. “It is Paul Konerko Month, after all. It’s painful, but the trainers have told him he can’t do any more damage to it by playing. As soon as the pain becomes manageable, he’ll resume baseball activities, but it will probably take a week.”

SS Alexei Ramirez was removed from Friday’s game after getting hit in the left foot by a pitch from LHP T.J. House in the fifth inning. No X-rays were necessary, and Ramirez’s status is day-to-day.