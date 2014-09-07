LHP Jose Quintana pitched good enough to win Saturday night, but had to settle for no-decision in the White Sox’ 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Quintana pitched six innings, allowing one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk. The only run he allowed was a home run by DH Carlos Santana. “He had a nice night,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura of Quintana. “Besides the home run, he had one inning, got in a tight spot and worked his way out of it. But he was throwing strikes early.”

RHP Jake Petricka has left the team to be with his wife following the birth of his daughter. Petricka will also be unavailable Sunday. Manager Robin Ventura said he hopes Petricka will rejoin the team Monday in Chicago, for the start of a series against Oakland.

RHP Zach Putnam has been one of the White Sox’ most consistent relievers this season. However, Putnam gave up two runs in the seventh inning Saturday night, and got tagged with the loss in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. The game marked the first time in 45 appearances this season that Putnam has allowed more than one run in a game.

1B Paul Konerko was presented with a souvenir guitar from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame prior to Saturday’s game. The gift, presented by Indians president Mark Shapiro, commemorates the last trip to Cleveland by Konerko, who is retiring at the end of the season.

SS Alexei Ramirez, who was removed from Friday’s game in the fifth inning after getting hit by a pitch in the left foot, was back in the lineup Saturday. Ramirez was 0-for-4.