1B Andy Wilkins’ double in the fifth inning Sunday was his first major league hit. At Triple-A Charlotte this year, Wilkins hit .293 with 30 home runs and 85 RBIs.

OF Adam Eaton is hitting .386 in his last 34 games. That has raised his batting average from .265 to .303. During that stretch Eaton has 16 multi-hit games.

RHP Hector Noesi will start Monday night vs. Oakland. Over his last six starts Noesi is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA, and he has had success during his career vs. the A‘s. In eight career appearances vs. Oakland he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

RHP Scott Carroll pitched seven strong inning Sunday, but still got tagged with the loss in a 2-0 loss to Cleveland. Carroll gave up two runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk in seven innings, but still saw his record fall to 5-10. “Being on the losing end is never fun, but I was able to command both of my breaking balls, so if I can do that I feel like I can get good results,” said Carroll.