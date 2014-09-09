RF Avisail Garcia is hitting just .226 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 20 starts for the White Sox since returning from a four-month stint on the disabled list for a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Manager Robin Ventura said it’s important for Garcia to turn things around in the final weeks of the regular season. “I think he needs to be able to adjust to it,” Ventura said Monday, prior to a 5-4 White Sox win in 12 innings against the Oakland Athletics. “Hopefully he can. He did that early in the year also, seeing right out of the gate how they were going to pitch to him.”

1B/DH Jose Abreu has hit just four home runs for the White Sox since the All-Star break, after slugging 29 in the season’s first half. The Cuban-born rookie’s power outage has been covered up by impressive secondary numbers -- including a .365 average in those 45 games. Abreu, who went 0-for-5 in Chicago’s 5-4 win in 12 innings Monday night against the Oakland A‘s, is hitting .317 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs for the season. He’s the only player in the majors this season with three hitting streaks of 14-plus games.

LHP John Danks (9-10, 5.12 ERA) is looking to even his record when he takes the mound for the White Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Danks has struggled in his home ballpark of late. He holds an 0-2 record with a 9.00 ERA in his past four starts at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks is 6-2 with a 2.33 ERA in 10 career starts against Oakland, but took the loss May 12 in his most recent outing -- allowing three runs on six hits in six innings.

RHP Hector Noesi continued to impress for the White Sox in his start Monday night against the Oakland Athletics. Noesi allowed back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to account for all three runs he allowed, but was in control for the rest of his outing. He lasted 6 1/3 innings, walked just one and struck out four, taking a no-decision. Since the All-Star break, Noesi is 5-2 with a 3.93 ERA in 10 starts. Seven of those outings qualified as quality starts and Chicago, which won 5-4 in 12 innings on Monday, has gone 8-2 in those games.

3B Conor Gillaspie hit clean-up for the White Sox on Monday in a 5-4 win in 12 innings to start a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. That’s the spot that had been filled primarily by former White Sox DH Adam Dunn, who was traded to Oakland nine days ago. Gillaspie, who only had six home runs coming into the game, went 1-for-4 and slugged his seventh homer to tie the game 3-3 in the sixth. Manager Robin Ventura said Gillaspie is his team’s best “protection” for rookie 1B/DH Jose Abreu while facing right-handed pitchers, which is why he hit fourth Monday.