LF Michael Taylor is now 28 and well past the stage of being a highly-regarded top prospect. Still, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound outfielder now has a chance to catch the eye of White Sox brass while playing in the big leagues for the final month of the season. Chicago will likely have a need to fill in left field, where Taylor is playing, so he’ll get a chance to show what he can do there. Taylor went 1-for-2 and scored a run from first base off a double in Chicago’s 11-2 loss Tuesday night against the Oakland Athletics. “I’ve seen guys that it’s clicked in late (in their development), who have played quite a few years after,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You never know when that’s going to happen. It can happen, so that’s why you take an extra look at a guy like Michael.”

1B Paul Konerko is being monitored closely while he receives treatment on a broken bone in his left hand. He still hopes to return to the field in his final season, but first needs to get the pain in his hand to a level that will allow him to take full swings. “I‘m going by how painful it is for him,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday. “He’s going to let me know when he can start swinging and doing things. Right now, we’re just treating it as much as you can and getting it back to a point where he can start swinging a bat.”

LHP John Danks didn’t get much help from the defense behind him nor the offense in taking a loss Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, who beat the White Sox 11-2 in the second game of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Aided by four White Sox errors, the A’s scored four runs off Danks (two earned) in his six-inning outing. Danks allowed two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Otherwise, he was pretty good, striking out three and walking only one. Danks is now 0-5 with a 7.01 ERA in his past eight starts.

RHP Hector Noesi appears to be close to securing a spot in the White Sox’s rotation next season. He’s certainly impressed manager Robin Ventura since coming to Chicago off a waiver claim in late April. He’s lowered his ERA seven full points in that time and he’s gone 5-2 with a 3.93 ERA in his past 10 starts. “Now, you really see him advancing and just the kinds of strides that he’s made since we got him, he’s made quite an impact,” Ventura said. “He’s placed himself in a spot you didn’t foresee him being in.”