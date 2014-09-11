2B Carlos Sanchez is making the most of his opportunity to play in the major leagues during the final month of the season. Sanchez, 22, will head to spring training next year as one of three players in the running for the White Sox’s opening at second base. Sanchez went 1-for-3 Wednesday in the White Sox’s 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics, is hitting .294 in 18 games.

LHP Chris Sale (11-3, 2.09 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Sale has yet to face the Athletics yet this season and will be making his 10th career appearance against Oakland (fifth start). Sale is 2-2 with a 3.62 ERA in his career against the Athletics and took a loss in his most recent start against them, on June 7, 2013, when he allowed four runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings. Sale received a no-decision against the Cleveland Indians on Sept. 5 in his most recent start this season, allowing just one run on five hits in six innings.

RHP Chris Bassitt made the most of his second career start Wednesday for the White Sox, who beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1 at U.S. Cellular Field. Bassitt went six-plus innings and allowed one run on five hits and two walks. He struck out five, including three in the fifth inning. “I put a lot on Coop’s hands,” Bassitt said of White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper. “We’ve really been working hard on lefties, changing my approach on lefties. It’s pretty much going to be live or die how much I throw inside to lefties.”

1B/DH Paul Konerko still plans to return to action this season despite a broken sesamoid bone in his left hand. Konerko has been undergoing treatments to help lessen the pain and swelling from the injury, which occurred Sept. 2 in Minnesota on a play at first base. Konerko, 38, is retiring at the end of the season. He’s hoping to try swinging a bat soon, possibly Saturday, and could return to action during the White Sox’s nine-game, 10-day road trip that starts on Monday.