LHP Chris Sale was dominant from start to finish in his eight-inning performance Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale picked up his 12th win by throwing eight scoreless innings, striking out nine and allowing just two hits in the White Sox’s 1-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics. Sale retired 17 straight hitters after allowing a one-out single in the second. His ERA is now 1.99 for the season. “It’s cool, but I‘m not a numbers guy,” Sale said. “I don’t care about that stuff, the strikeouts, the ERA, whatever it is. There’s one stat that matters. As many times as we can get in that left (win) column the better off we are.”

LHP Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.38 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins this weekend at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be Quintana’s 30th start of the season, 14th at home and fourth against Minnesota this season. Quintana is one start and 21 1/3 innings shy of reaching the 30 start/200 innings plateaus for the second straight year. Quintana is 2-2 with a 4.83 ERA in nine career starts against the Twins.

INF Marcus Semien hit a solo home run off LHP Scott Kazmir in the sixth inning of the White Sox’s 1-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Semien, who made three errors while playing third base Tuesday, started at shortstop and played well in the field. “I try to stay even-keeled and stay the same,” said Semien, a September call up prospect who started the season in Chicago. “If I happen to have a bad game, I’ll just learn from my mistakes. And if I have a good game, I’ll just continue to do what works out there.”

RHP Chris Bassitt will likely get another start this season after impressing White Sox manager Robin Ventura by holding the Oakland Athletics to just one run in six-plus innings Wednesday, which was just his second career start in the major leagues. “For him to do what he did against a team like (Oakland) in the situation that these guys are in, it’s fun to see him go out there and compete like that,” Ventura said. “He was ready for it.”

RHP Scott Carroll will remain in the rotation for the White Sox and take his regular turn Saturday against the Minnesota Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. White Sox manager Robin Ventura said he’ll also look to work rookie RHP Chris Bassitt into the rotation at least one more time, as well, but it won’t come at the expense of Carroll’s spot this time around.