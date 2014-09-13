LHP Jose Quintana (7-10, 3.38 ERA) will start the first game of a straight doubleheader Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Minnesota Twins. Since 2012, Quintana leads the major leagues with 39 no-decisions, including one in his most recent start.

RHP Scott Carroll (5-10, 4.92 ERA) will start the second game of a straight doubleheader Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Minnesota Twins. Carroll, 29, has taken losses in three straight starts and has lost four of his past five outings. He took the loss in his most recent outing, Sept. 7 at the Cleveland Indians, despite allowing only two runs on seven hits in seven innings.