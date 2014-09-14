RHP Jordan Danks will get the call Sunday when Colorado plays in St. Louis. Danks started against the Cardinals last year while pitching with Houston, working 6 1/3 innings and allowing four runs in a no-decision. He’s coming off a solid outing Monday night against the New York Mets, giving up only three hits and a run in six innings while walking two and fanning four.

LHP Jose Quintana used the late afternoon shadows at U.S. Cellular Field to his advantage Saturday and dominated the Minnesota Twins in the White Sox’s 5-1 win to start a doubleheader. Quintana threw seven-plus innings and set a career high with 13 strikeouts, including six in a row between the fifth and sixth innings. That came one short of tying the franchise high of seven straight whiffs set by Joe Cowley in 1986 against the Texas Rangers. “It was tough to see, that’s obvious, I think both pitchers had the advantage, but you’ve still got to be able to throw strikes and attack and Q did that,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said. “His pitch count was up there, but that’s because he was striking a lot of guys out.”

RF Avisail Garcia launched a three-run homer Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. It was his first homer since Aug. 24, breaking a dry spell of 16 straight games.

1B/DH Jose Abreu hit his first home run since Aug. 22 and recorded his 100th RBI in the White Sox’s doubleheader sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu is the fourth rookie in major league history to record 30 doubles, 30 home runs and 100 RBIs, joining Hal Trosky (1934), Ted Williams (1939) and Albert Pujols (2001). He’s also the fourth rookie in White Sox history to reach the 100 RBI plateau.

1B/DH Paul Konerko has taken dry swings in the batting cage and hit balls off a tee in his effort to return from a broken sesamoid bone in his left hand. The 38-year-old veteran hasn’t played since getting hurt Sept. 2 in Minnesota. Konerko, who will retire after this season, hopes to get back in the lineup during the White Sox’s upcoming nine-game road trip.

RHP Hector Noesi (8-9, 4.69 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in the finale of a series against the Minnesota Twins. Noesi is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA in his past seven starts. Noeis threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs in his most recent start, taking a no-decision Sept. 8 against the Oakland A‘s. Noesi is 2-0 with a 3.66 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Twins.

RHP Scott Carroll (5-10, 4.92 ERA) gave up four runs and left his start Saturday night against the Minnesota Twins after five innings with a torn finger nail on his pitching hand. Carroll took a no-decision after allowing all four runs in the first inning and then holding Minnesota scoreless through the next four frames. He is 0-3 with a 5.09 ERA in his past four starts.