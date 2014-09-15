1B Jose Abreu tied Ron Kittle for the most home runs by a White Sox rookie Sunday afternoon by slugging his 35th homer of the season in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Abreu also drove in a run with a single in the fourth and has 102 RBIs on the season. Abreu has hit home runs in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season and first since June 9-11 against the Detroit Tigers.

1B/DH Paul Konerko has taken soft-toss swings and swings off a tee to test the pain level in his injured left hand (fractured sesamoid bone). The veteran White Sox first baseman hopes to test it against live pitching during an upcoming nine-game road trip and said he could return the to lineup as soon as this week, either the tail end of a series at the Kansas City Royals or early in a series at the Tampa Bay Rays next weekend.

LHP John Danks (9-11, 5.05 ERA) will make his 30th start of the season for the White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals. It will be his 16th start on the road, where he’s 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in his past four starts away from U.S. Cellular Field. He’s taken losses in three straight starts, including his most recent time out Sept. 9 at home against the Oakland Athletics. Danks has fared better in his career against the Royals, whom he holds a lifetime mark of 6-0 with a 2.58 ERA against in 14 starts.

RHP Hector Noesi (8-10, 4.77 ERA) had his first stumble on the mound in a while for the Chicago White Sox, who lost 6-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi allowed five runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings to take the loss. He hadn’t allowed that many runs in a start since Aug. 15 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he allowed five runs on eight hits in just five innings.

LF Dayan Viciedo might find himself playing more first base next season if the Chicago White Sox opt to bring the Cuban-born slugger back for another season. Viciedo, who got his first start of the season at first in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday against the Twins, has experience at both corners in the outfield and infield, along with some time as the designated hitter. “If he’s here (next year), (first baseman Jose Abreu) can get a day off or a few if he needs to,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of Viciedo. “(Playing first now) is just for him to have some versatility and give us some other options.”