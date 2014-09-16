CF Adam Eaton went 3-for-5 with a double and scored two runs. His previous three-hit game was Aug. 29 against the Tigers. The double was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 31.

1B Jose Abreu stroked two singles to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He has hit safely in 21 of his past 23 games, dating to Aug. 19. He is hitting .430 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in that stretch.

RHP Chris Bassitt, who made his major league debut on Aug. 30, will be looking for his first big league victory on Tuesday when he starts against the Royals. He was 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in nine appearances, including eight starts, in the minors this season.

LHP John Danks worked six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, in a no-decision in the White Sox’s 4-3 loss to the Royals on Monday night. Danks, who has a 1.73 ERA at Kauffman Stadium, has never lost to the Royals in 15 starts. He is the first White Sox starter since at least 1915 to go undefeated in his first 15-plus starts against one opponent.