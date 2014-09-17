LHP Chris Sale, who starts the series finale, is 7-7 with a 2.36 ERA in 23 appearances, including 12 starts, against the Royals. He beat the Royals on July 21, allowing one run on seven hits in seven innings.

CF Adam Eaton registered his second straight four-hit game with a double, triple, sacrifice fly and scored two runs. He is hitting .386 in 14 games against the Royals this season. The four-hit game matches his career high.

RF Avisail Garcia went 2-for-5 with a run for his fourth multi-hit game since Sept. 9. He is hitting .345 with six RBIs in that span.

3B Conor Gillaspie rapped a three-run triple in the seventh after rookie 1B Jose Abreu walked to load the bases. “I‘m obviously not a four-hole hitter,” Gillaspie said. “Right now, it is important to have somebody hitting behind him, like me being a left-hander, so they don’t walk him every time. I‘m going to battle and fight and scrape and give an honest effort every time.” Gillaspie has driven in a run in four straight games.