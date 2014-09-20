LHP Jose Quintana is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA and 29 strikeouts to four walks over his last four starts, all of them quality outings. He was 0-3 with a 6.17 ERA in his previous four starts from Aug. 8-26. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer 25 times this season, the most such starts on the White Sox staff and fifth-most in the American League. He did it again Friday, allowing three runs (one earned) over 7 1/3 innings in a win over the Rays. It was the seventh time he’s gone seven innings or more and allowed one earned run or fewer, and he is 4-0 in those starts with the Sox going 5-2.

OF Avisail Garcia hit a two-run, go-ahead double in the fifth inning of the White Sox’s 4-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday. That capped Chicago’s four-run inning. Friday was Garcia’s first multi-RBI game on the road since April 8 at Colorado, when he drove in three runs. He entered the night hitting .298 with three doubles, a homer and nine RBIs in his last 15 games but just .250 in 29 games since being reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 16.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Friday night’s 4-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. It was Abreu’s 104th RBI, the third most ever by a White Sox rookie behind Smead Jolley (114 in 1930) and Zeke Bonura (110 in 1934). His RBI single in the fifth inning gave him 12 RBIs in five games against the Rays this season. He needs one more homer to establish a White Sox single-season record for rookies.

1B Paul Konerko returned to the starting lineup on Friday after missing 14 games due to a sesamoid fracture in his left hand, suffered on Sept. 2. “I felt like maybe the best way to kind of kick-start me back in there is just get into the game and get it going,” Konerko said, adding that he hopes to play “as many games as I can” before retiring at the end of the season. Konerko went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his return to the lineup.

RHP Hector Noesi is scheduled to make his 26th start with the White Sox on Saturday night at Tropicana Field. Three of his last four starts have been quality outings; he’s allowed only three earned runs in 14 1/3 innings over his last two road games. He is 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 13 strikeouts over eight career appearances (three starts) against the Rays but just 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA at Tropicana Field.