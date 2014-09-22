OF Avisail Garcia had the second multi-homer game of his career in Sunday’s 10-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. His previous multi-homer outing came on April 8 at the much more hitter-friendly Coors Field in Colorado. Garcia’s homers traveled an estimated 850 feet combined, prompting Rays manager Joe Maddon to say Garcia hit one “in the next ZIP code.” Garcia finished Sunday’s game with three hits, also his most since that four-hit game on April 8.

INF Marcus Semien hit a three-run homer in the second inning of the White Sox’s 10-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Sunday, his second homer since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 2. That gave him 20 homers between the minors (15) and majors (five) this year. Since being called up, Semien has hit .295 with six RBIs in 14 games, with five hits going for extra bases.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday’s 10-5 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field, giving the rookie slugger 105 RBIs on the year. Abreu drove in 13 runs in the seven-game season series with Tampa Bay, the most by any rookie against the Rays since Adam Lind in 2007 (10 RBIs in 14 games) and the second-most ever by a non-division rookie opponent.

1B Paul Konerko was out of the starting lineup Sunday but said it had nothing to do with the sesamoid fracture in his left hand that sidelined him from Sept. 2 until Friday. Konerko, set to retire at the end of the season, should be able to play Monday in Detroit. The Rays aired a short video tribute to Konerko during Sunday’s 10-5 White Sox win.

LHP John Danks held the Rays hitless and scoreless until the sixth inning of the White Sox’s 10-5 win at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon. Danks wound up allowing two runs on two hits over six innings, earning his first win since July 25 and ending a nine-start winless streak during which he went 0-5. That was his longest winless streak since April-May 2011. Danks reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2010 and for the fourth time in his career. It was Danks’ first win against the Rays since April 20, 2010, and his first victory at Tropicana Field since April 16, 2009. After yielding 23 homers in 23 starts, Danks has given up only one homer over his last eight starts.