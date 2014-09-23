LF Michael Taylor had fluid drained from his right knee and was unavailable to play on Monday. Taylor underwent an MRI, which did not reveal any ligament tears. He has made six starts since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is hitting .261. He was 1-for-3 in his last appearance at Tampa Bay on Friday.

CF Adam Eaton was not in the starting lineup Monday due to a personal matter. He returned to the team in time for the game but did not play. Eaton, who is second among AL leadoff hitters with a .361 on-base percentage, is expected back in the lineup on Tuesday. He is hitting .332 in his last 69 games.

RHP Chris Bassitt recorded his first major-league victory on Monday night, pitching 7 2/3 innings scoreless innings at Detroit’s Comerica Park. He frequently got into trouble but used his off-speed pitches, particularly his changeup, to escape danger. He only walked one batter and that was key. “It’s a thrill for him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s going against a tough lineup. You don’t see guys do that against this lineup.”

RHP Scott Carroll will be in a tough spot when he faces the Central Division-leading Tigers on Tuesday night. Carroll has not pitched since Sept. 13, when he gave up four runs in five innings to Minnesota. A broken fingernail forced him to miss his last start. The rookie right-hander has faced Detroit once this season -- a 7-1 loss on Aug. 29 when he gave up all of the Tigers’ runs, though only three were earned. Carroll pitches to contact and has struck out only 55 batters in 120 1/3 innings.

C Tyler Flowers hit a two-run homer for the game’s only runs on Monday night. Flowers has six home runs in his last 13 games and 15 overall. He also threw out second baseman Ian Kinsler on a steal attempt in the first inning, the 22nd attempted base stealer he has caught this season. The pitching staff has an ERA below 4.00 when he’s behind the plate.