LHP Chris Sale makes his final start of the year on Wednesday afternoon against Detroit. Sale is coming off one of his worst starts, as he gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings against Kansas City on Sept. 17 and was charged with his fourth loss. He struck out 13 Tigers in seven innings in his last outing against them Aug. 30, a 6-3 White Sox victory. He needs two more strikeouts to reach the 200 mark. Sale has a 5-5 record in 20 appearances against Detroit with a 2.93 ERA.

CF Adam Eaton had two hits and collected his 39th multi-hit game of the season. Eaton missed Monday’s opener against the Tigers while attending to a personal matter. He is batting .335 over his last 70 games dating back to June 13. His 73 runs scored is third on the club despite playing just 118 games.

RF Avisail Garcia had a two-run single in the ninth against Detroit starter David Price, giving him 29 RBIs in 42 games. He is batting .299 with three home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 20 games. Garcia will take plenty of confidence into the offseason with his strong finish after missing much of the season with a shoulder injury.

SS Alexei Ramirez had two doubles while recording his 51st multi-hit game of the season. He has 13 career games with two or more doubles. Ramirez needs one more home run to reach 100 for his career. He leads American League shortstops with 15 homers and 72 RBIs.

RHP Scott Carroll got a no-decision but pitched well in his final outing of the season on Tuesday. He allowed one earned run against Detroit in six-plus innings and recorded four strikeouts and nine groundouts. A broken fingernail forced him to miss his last start. ”I’ve definitely had ups and downs but it’s just been a great learning experience,“ he said. ”It’s something I’ll take into the offseason to move forward and hopefully, I’ll be a big part of this team next year.