LHP Chris Sale allowed one run in six innings and got a no-decision in his final start. He became the fourth White Sox pitcher to have back-to-back 200-strikeout seasons and first since Javier Vasquez in 2007-08. His 10 strikeouts gave him 18 double-digit strikeout performances in his career, a franchise record. He also virtually locked up the American League ERA title, finishing at 2.17.

LHP Jose Quintana makes his final start of the season Thursday against Kansas City, a team that has given him fits. He’s 0-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 11 career starts against the Royals. Quintana needs seven innings to reach 200 for the second consecutive season. He has won his last two starts, including a 7 1/3-inning performance at Tampa Bay in which he allowed one earned run. He struck out 13 in his previous outing against Minnesota.

1B Paul Konerko was not in the lineup Wednesday but will start at least three games this weekend against Kansas City, according to manager Robin Ventura. The retiring first baseman had a .172 batting average with 16 strikeouts in 58 at-bats against Detroit’s starter, Justin Verlander. He needs one home run this weekend to reach 440 and tie Jason Giambi for 41st on the all-time list.

3B Conor Gillaspie had two hits and snapped an 0-for-11 stretch. Gillaspie batted cleanup against Detroit RHP Justin Verlander. He likely will start three of the remaining four games, with Kansas City slated to start three right-handers. Gillaspie, a left-handed hitter, has 33 multi-hit games this season.