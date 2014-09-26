C Josh Phegley went 2-for-4 and hit his first home run with the White Sox this season in Chicago’s 6-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Phegley’s two-run homer to left field off Royals RHP James Shields gave Chicago a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Phegley was a September call-up after spending the whole season at Triple-A Charlotte.

2B Carlos Sanchez missed a second straight game for the White Sox in Chicago’s 6-3 loss Friday night against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. The rookie, who’s gotten the majority of starts at second since 2B Gordon Beckham was traded, is with his wife. She’s having their baby soon. “He’s not injured, she is,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said jokingly. “She’s not going to start tonight.”

LHP Jose Quintana threw 7 1/3 innings and took the loss for the White Sox on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals. He needed seven innings to reach the 200-inning plateau for the second straight season and was pleased to accomplish that goal despite the loss. “I‘m happy with that,” Quintana said. “I tried in the last season to have good preparation and to be healthy for all of the season. I made all of my starts and I was happy with that, but I tried to win my last start and get to 10-10 with my record, but I (couldn‘t) do that.”

RF Avisail Garcia left in the second inning of the White Sox’s 6-3 loss Thursday to the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. He was diagnosed with lower back stiffness and is labeled day-to-day. The White Sox have three games left in the season.

1B Paul Konerko didn’t start Thursday night in the opening game of his final series as a player, a four-game set at U.S. Cellular Field against the Kansas City Royals. Konerko, who’s playing through a fractured sesamoid bone in his right hand, plans to start the final three games and hopes to play the field rather than be the designated hitter. “The hand’s good,” Konerko said, prior to the White Sox’s 6-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals. “I can still feel it in there. (It’s a little) sore today because I played those two nights in Detroit and took a lot of swings. I think the plan is be ready (Thursday) the bench and then take the next three days, go get ‘em.”

RHP Hector Noesi is looking to wrap up a nice comeback season for the White Sox when he takes the mound Friday against the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Since coming to the White Sox from the Texas Rangers at the end of April as a waiver claim, Noesi has lowered his ERA by seven points and has transitioned into a starting role he might keep starting next season. This will be his third career appearance against Kansas City and second start. He’s 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA lifetime against the Royals and took the loss June 14 in Chicago, allowing five runs (two earned) in 3 2/3 innings.