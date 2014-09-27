RF Avisail Garcia didn’t start in the White Sox’s loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night after leaving a game Thursday in the second inning with lower-back stiffness. Manager Robin Ventura said he was taking the conservative approach with Garcia, who missed most of the season after needing surgery in April to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. “He was pushing to be in there tonight, but I didn’t think it was a good idea,” Ventura said. “He’s shooting for (Saturday).”

RHP Nate Jones met with reporters Friday at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago and said he’s targeting a return to the mound for the White Sox at some point next season. Jones, who needed surgery on his back to correct a nerve issue, also had Tommy John surgery July 29. He plans to start throwing a baseball again the week before Thanksgiving in the offseason and hopes to return to the bullpen around a year after his date of surgery.

LHP John Danks (10-11, 4.82 ERA) will try to end his season on a high note for the White Sox on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. He’ll face the Royals in his final start of 2014 and will try to break a troubling recent trend on his home mound. Danks is 0-3 with a 7.67 ERA in his past five starts at home. He just snapped a five-game losing skid overall in his previous start by beating the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 21 on the road. Danks holds a 6-0 mark with a 2.42 ERA in 15 career starts against Kansas City.

RHP Hector Noesi didn’t finish his season the way he’d have liked in the White Sox’s 3-1 loss against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but he managed to make a decent outing out of a rough start. After allowing three runs on four hits in the first inning, Noesi didn’t yield another run in his remaining five innings and only gave up two more hits. He struck out five and walked two, keeping his team within striking distance before giving way to the bullpen. Noesi, who was a waiver claim from the Texas Rangers in April, likely has a starting job locked up for next season.