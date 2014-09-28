C Josh Phegley hit two more home runs Saturday. It was the second time in his career that he’s homered in back-to-back games and the first in which he has hit multiple homers in the same game.

DH Jose Abreu set a new White Sox rookie record by hitting his 36th home run. The previous mark of 35 was set by Ron Kittle in 1983. Abreu has hits in eight of his past nine games.

RHP Chris Bassitt (1-1, 3.65 ERA) will start the season finale Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. It will be the sixth career appearance for Bassitt and fifth start. Bassitt earned his first career victory in his previous start, Sept. 22 at the Detroit Tigers, and took a no-decision Sept. 16 in his lone outing against Kansas City.

1B Paul Konerko went 0-for-3 in a 5-4 win against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. It was “Paul Konerko Day” and a 42-minute ceremony before the game celebrated his 16 years in a White Sox uniform (18 years in the major leagues). Konerko, who’s retiring at age 38, will also play his final game Sunday in the season finale for Chicago. “I think we all know at this point it’s kind of irrelevant of the result, but I just want to go out there and attack for a couple more at-bats, a few more innings and ... I’ll be seeing you guys,” Konerko said.

LHP John Danks did his part to make sure teammate Paul Konerko’s special night at U.S. Cellular Field ended with a White Sox win. Danks evened his record to 11-11 by throwing seven innings and yielding only two runs in Chicago’s 5-4 victory against the Kansas City Royals. Danks struck out three and passed White Sox legend Eddie Cicotte (961 strikeouts) for 10th in team history. Danks also finished the season with 20 quality starts, which fell just one short of his career high.