LHP Chris Sale (fractured right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hurt at home Feb. 27. His projected debut is April 12.

LHP Eric Surkamp (upper back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.

RHP Nate Jones (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is targeting a midseason return.

RHP Jake Petricka (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Petricka, who saved 14 games with a 2.96 ERA and 55/33 K/BB ratio in 73 innings last season, may be able to return from the DL as soon as his 15 days are up.