Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
April 9, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale was in the White Sox clubhouse Wednesday after throwing in a minor league game Monday in Arizona. “It’s time to take blinders off and run the race,” said Sale, who is scheduled to come off the disabled list Sunday and start against the Twins.

RHP Zach Putnam took the loss when CF Lorenzo Cain took his first offering out far over the left-field wall. “It was a cutter, up, right over the white of the plate, not a good pitch,” Putnam said. “He’s a No. 3 hitter in a big-league lineup. That’s not what you want to do. Their whole lineup seems to be seeing the ball well right now.”

LHP John Danks, who starts Thursday, has never lost to the Royals in 16 career starts. He is 7-0 with a 2.43 ERA, allowing 36 earned runs in 103 2/3 innings. He is 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA in 10 appearances at Kauffman Stadium.

INF Gordon Beckham started at third base, batting seventh. Conor Gillaspie started at third in the season opener, but hit .221 against left-handers last year, while Beckham hit .293. Beckham singled in his first two at-bats. Royals LHP Danny Duffy held left-handed hitters to a .137 batting average last season.

C Tyler Flowers was 0-for-6 with three strikeouts against Royals LHP Danny Duffy when he faced him in the second inning. Flowers hit Duffy’s second pitch into the Royals’ bullpen for a three-run homer.

