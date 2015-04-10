CF Adam Eaton laid out to make a diving catch of Royals 3B Mike Moustakas’ line drive to end the fifth with a runner on third base. “I really couldn’t give two (bleeps) about the play, to be honest with you,” Eaton said. “It saved a run, but we need to win a ballgame. It was a great play, whatever, but that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

LHP John Danks, entering his season-opening start Thursday, was 7-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 16 career starts against the Royals, including 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA at Kauffman Stadium. Kansas City, however, knocked him out in a three-run sixth inning. “I felt I had better stuff than 5 2/3 innings, but I made a couple of mistakes, but also made pitches when I had to,” Danks said. “I feel good going into my next one.”

RHP Hector Noesi, who starts Friday in the White Sox’s home opener, went a combined 8-12 with a 4.75 ERA last season with the Mariners, Rangers and White Sox. He is 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in seven career appearances, including five starts, against the Twins. His lone loss to the Twins came last Sept. 14, when he gave up five runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings.