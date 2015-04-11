LHP Chris Sale will have some built-in limitations to his first start of the season Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in the finale of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Manager Robin Ventura said Friday that Sale will go six innings or however long it takes him to throw between 90 to 95 pitches. Sale is returning from an avulsion fracture on the outside of his right foot, which caused him to miss almost all of spring training. He’s made two starts in Arizona against minor league teams and is ready to debut for the White Sox. “We’re pretty happy with where he is now with (his progress) and you want to make sure you’re not running him out there and not getting him overextended,” Ventura said.

DH Adam LaRoche is off to a rough start for the White Sox, who lost 6-0 to the Minnesota Twins in their home opener Friday at U.S. Cellular Field. LaRoche went 0-for-3 and is 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts in the first four games, all losses. LaRoche has spent most of his career with National League teams, which can’t use the DH. LaRoche will log some time at first base, but his primary role with the Sox will be DH.

RHP Jeff Samardzija is looking to bounce back from a rough outing in his first start of the season, which he lost in the season-opener at the Kansas City Royals. Samardzija will face a Minnesota Twins lineup that produced only one unearned run in its first three games before breaking out in a 6-0 victory Friday to spoil the White Sox’s home opener. Samardzija allowed five runs in six innings against the Royals, only struck out one, walked three and hit two batters. He’s 1-1 with a 9.31 ERA in two career starts against the Twins, but beat them Aug. 9, 2014, in the most recent outing.

RHP Hector Noesi will need to pitch better for the White Sox on Friday in order to hang onto the fifth starter’s role this season. It was only his first start, but Noesi was wild in nearly all 4 2/3 innings he threw in a 6-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the White Sox’s home opener. Noesi struck out six, which was good, but also walked six, threw two wild pitches and balked a runner from first to second.