INF Carlos Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Sanchez, 22, played in one game and went 2-for-3 in a loss Wednesday at the Kansas City Royals. His departure was expected, since ace LHP Chis Sale is expected to come off the disabled list to start Sunday’s series finale against the Twins.

LHP Chris Sale will make his season debut in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale, who fractured a bone in his right foot at the start of spring training, has made two starts in Arizona against minor league teams. Sale is 6-1 with a 2.45 ERA in eight starts vs the Twins. Sale, who will be activated from the 15-day DL before the game, will have a pitch count limit in the low-to-mid 90s.

LHP Eric Surkamp was reinstated from the 15-day DL. Surkamp, who was on the DL retroactive to March 27 with an upper-back strain, was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte. Surkamp, 27, went 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 35 relief outings in 2014 for the White Sox.

DH/1B Adam LaRoche started at first for the first time. LaRoche, who has played almost his entire career in the National League, was signed to be the primary DH. After a 1-for-14 start in that role, with eight strikeouts, he looked more comfortable playing the field Saturday in Chicago’s 5-4 win against the Minnesota Twins. LaRoche went 1-for-3 and lined a solo home run to left-center field to start the second inning. “He’s a veteran guy, been through enough that it’s not going to deter him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s got a history and a track record to go with it, so there’s a lot of stuff that you feel comfortable as far as him coming out of it and swinging a good bat.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija didn’t have the kind of start he was hoping for Saturday in his second outing. Still, he eventually showed the kind of stuff that prompted general manager Rick Hahn to acquire him in an offseason trade with the Oakland Athletics. After allowing four runs on five hits in the second inning of a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Twins, Samardzija didn’t allow another run and gave up just two more hits in his final five innings. He retired 10 of his final 12 hitters and took a no-decision. “I understand the older you get, you start trying to figure out the finer things in your delivery and your windup and this and that, and we’re right there,” Samardzija said. “I‘m excited. I feel great. I can’t wait to get back out there.”

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio didn’t start Saturday and had just one at-bat through the previous four games. Manager Robin Ventura said he’s still trying to find the best times to use the flexible veteran, who can play infield or outfield positions. Ventura said the most likely starting spot will be in the outfield. “There hasn’t really been that spot to be able to get him in there, get him that spot to start,” Ventura said. “We did get him an at-bat the other day to try to start an inning and get something going, but haven’t been able to get him in the lineup yet.”