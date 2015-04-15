LHP Jose Quintana baffled Cleveland hitters again Tuesday in pitching six solid innings to earn the victory in a 4-1 Sox win. Quintana allowed one unearned run on three hits in six innings. In 12 career appearances vs. the Indians, 10 of them starts, Quintana is 4-0 with a 2.94 ERA.

OF Avisail Garcia’s two-out RBI single gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the first inning of what became a 4-1 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. For his career, Garcia is now hitting .314 with runners in scoring position and .303 with two outs and runners in scoring position.

1B Jose Abreu continued his tormenting of Cleveland pitchers Tuesday as he blasted his second home run of the season. Abreu has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games vs. the Indians, hitting .349 in that span. His four home runs at Progressive Field are his most at any road ballpark and his six career home runs vs. the Indians are his most against any team in the majors.

OF Melky Cabrera had a scary moment in the first inning when he hit a line drive back to the mound that hit Cleveland RHP Carlos Carrasco in the side of the head. Carrasco left the game with what was later diagnosed as a bruised jaw. “It was real scary because it hit his face. But it’s baseball. You can’t control it once you hit the ball,” said Cabrera, who is 6-for-11 (.545) in his career vs. Carrasco.