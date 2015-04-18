LHP Chris Sale is scheduled to make his second start of the season Saturday in Detroit. The last time he faced the Tigers, in September, there was a mini-controversy when he accused Tigers’ DH Victor Martinez of having a spy in the stands to feed him signs. He worked six innings in that game, allowing a run on four hits with a strikeout. Overall, Sale is 5-5 with a 2.64 ERA versus Detroit in 21 games, 11 of them starts.

LHP Jose Quintana will pitch Sunday as manager Robin Ventura elected to skip a starter due to a pair of days off in Chicago’s schedule during this turn through the White Sox rotation. Quintana has already started twice this season, posting a 1-0 record and 4.09 ERA.

CF Adam Eaton is showing signs that his early-season slump is over. Eaton recorded his second straight two-hit game Friday, collecting a pair of singles. It could have been three save for a nice fielding job by Detroit LHP David Price. Eaton bunted Price’s second pitch of the game down the first-base line, but Price batted it with his hand right into the glove of 1B Miguel Cabrera just in time to nip Eaton at first. Eaton is hitting .158, but he brought a .362 lifetime average against Detroit into the series.

RHP Jake Petricka, out of action since spring training with a right forearm strain, worked an inning of relief in his first rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte. He pitched a 1-2-3 sixth with one strikeout. He will work another inning Saturday.

DH Adam LaRoche was slated to make only his second start of the season in the field this weekend, manager Robin Ventura indicated. LaRoche is a better defensive first baseman than regular 1B Jose Abreu, but the star slugger prefers to be in the field. The veteran LaRoche has made eight starts as the DH for the White Sox.

C Geovany Soto made his fourth start of the season behind the plate Friday, in part because RHP Jeff Samardzija was the starting pitcher. Soto caught Samardzija when both were with the Chicago Cubs. “He has a good feel for him and there’s a familiarity there so I like that,” manager Robin Ventura said.

RHP Jeff Samardzija did a nice job of fending off Detroit on Friday, allowing just one run in eight innings despite giving up eight hits. He allowed a solo home run but stranded four Tigers runners at third in the first and third (with one out) and fifth and seventh (with two outs). “Both sides were limited in what they could do because of the starters,” manager Robin Ventura said.

RHP Hector Noesi will be skipped in the next run-through of the White Sox rotation. Two days off gave manager Robin Ventura the option of skipping a start, and he elected to have Noesi miss his next turn. Noesi lasted 4 2/3 innings in a loss in his only start this season.